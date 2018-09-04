Saudi Arabia Pledges $300 Million To Sri Lanka For Development Programs

By Eurasia Review

Saudi Arabia on Monday pledged $ 300 million worth of assistance to Sri Lanka, which will be disbursed to various areas in the country for various development programs.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Sri Lanka Abdul Nazar Al Hardi said during the inauguration of the Badulla-Chenkalldai Road Development project in Padiyatalawa this morning that his government would provide assistance to the tune of US 300 million.

He said the fund would be spent on water supply projects, agriculture sector, education and health facility development.

“We are happy to assist Sri Lanka and look forward to strengthen bilateral ties with Sri Lanka,” he said.