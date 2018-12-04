Africa, Victim Of The Challenging Climate Change: An Unjust Situation – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

Negotiators from 200 countries are meeting in Katowice, Poland, for the latest global conference on climate change. In a week’s time government negotiators and ministers, along with leaders from civil society, business and subnational governments will gather in Katowice, Poland, for the 24th annual UN climate conference, known as COP24 hoping to agree on details of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

The African continent, unfortunately, seems to be one of the serious victims of that challenging climate change that has put the aspirations of the entire continent in serious jeopardy. . More than 2,000 natural disasters have hit Africa since 1970 affecting 500 million people and killing 0.9 million. This is the dilemma of countries that don’t contribute to global warming.

Morocco, acting as an advocate for other African countries, wants to put the impacts of erratic weather patterns on agriculture at the heart of the discussions.

In fact, Morocco used the COP22 conference, that the country hosted, to formally launch its “Adaptation of African Agriculture” (AAA) initiative. As food security becomes increasingly challenged by erratic weather patterns, the initiative proposes measures such as improved soil management, water and irrigation management and better weather forecasting and insurance programmes for farmers affected by drought. expertise in renewable energy will be combined with the operational experience of the African Development Bank to strengthen regional integration, focusing on the transfer of technology, capacity building, technical assistance and project development in renewable energies and resource mobilization . Morocco has become a reference in terms of renewable energy. Morocco also support Bank of Africa in the ‘Desert to Power’ initiative that it is developing in the Sahel. This is a strategic partnership that combines leadership and technical expertise to scale up efforts to power Africa. Sharing the experience that Masen has developed and launching a drive for the competitive development of renewable energy across Africa is commensurate with the goal of making renewable energy a real lever for inclusive growth.

Morocco’s decades-long commitment to clean and sustainable energy is widely recognized. The 2017 Climate Change Performance Index ranked Morocco alongside France, Sweden, and the UK in the top ten most climatically conscious countries, and number one in the developing world, based on criteria including CO2 emissions, renewable energy development, efficiency, and climate policy. Undoubtedly, Morocco will continue to be on the upswing. The northern African nation has strongly promoted a transition towards renewable energy, which it is now implementing. Morocco is widely expected to rank even higher in the coming years.

At Katowice (Poland) King Mohammed VI addressed a message to the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24) read out by Prince Moulay Rachid. The King underlined the fact that “The African continent is severely affected by the negative impacts of climate change even though Africa bears no responsibility for this unjust situation.

Africa is not getting support from international partners and donors.

Guided by its commitment to African causes, the Kingdom of Morocco is assisting with the actual setting up of the three climate commissions created by the Summit of African Heads of State and Government held on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties on climate change. They concern the Congo Basin, the Sahel region and Island States.

Because of the magnitude of the challenges faced, I think a collective awakening is necessary. It should help us reinforce solidarity between countries and make sure the transition towards an appropriate economic model becomes a reality.

Although the international community’s enthusiasm has somewhat waned recently, my most cherished hope is that it will still enable us to achieve that goal.

The Kingdom of Morocco pledges to remain as mobilized and determined as ever, be it at the domestic, continental or international level.”

Morocco continues to refine its energy strategy to better meet the challenges in terms of supply security, access to energy and environmental protection. The aggressive use of fossil fuels is adversely affecting the eco- system not only in Morocco but on the whole African continent. Now, Morocco is getting concerned over this issue and looking for safer alternative energy for generations to come. The country is joining global support schemes to diversify its funding supply, all these elements are in favour of efficiency, in terms of timing and transaction. Morocco is demonstrating its green credentials and is moving toward renewable energy faster than many experts anticipated. So, Morocco is joining other nations to ensure that 2018 truly is the year of stepping up.