ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Jason Momoa. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.

Jason Momoa. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Jason Momoa Says Won’t Ever Reprise ‘Game Of Thrones’ Role

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Barely a week goes by without speculation arising once more that Jason Momoa will be returning to “Game of Thrones”.

But, unfortunately, the Aquaman star has said that he hasn’t filmed any scenes for the HBO hit’s final season – so no miraculous resurrection for Drogo, or even any flashbacks, Digital Spy says.

“Yeah… he’s not coming back,” Momoa said. “Nine years now, let him go.”

The actor also hinted at why he thinks Drogo, who died from an infected wound, had to become one of “Game of Thrones”‘ earliest victims.

“It’d be a very short series [with Drogo alive],” he said. “Two seasons, he crosses the water and kills everyone. It’s no good if he comes back.”

Post-Thrones, Momoa has found success playing Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the Worlds of DC. After a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he played a supporting role in Justice League and is now fronting his own spin-off film.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE