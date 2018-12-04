Jason Momoa Says Won’t Ever Reprise ‘Game Of Thrones’ Role

By PanARMENIAN

Barely a week goes by without speculation arising once more that Jason Momoa will be returning to “Game of Thrones”.

But, unfortunately, the Aquaman star has said that he hasn’t filmed any scenes for the HBO hit’s final season – so no miraculous resurrection for Drogo, or even any flashbacks, Digital Spy says.

“Yeah… he’s not coming back,” Momoa said. “Nine years now, let him go.”

The actor also hinted at why he thinks Drogo, who died from an infected wound, had to become one of “Game of Thrones”‘ earliest victims.

“It’d be a very short series [with Drogo alive],” he said. “Two seasons, he crosses the water and kills everyone. It’s no good if he comes back.”

Post-Thrones, Momoa has found success playing Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the Worlds of DC. After a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he played a supporting role in Justice League and is now fronting his own spin-off film.