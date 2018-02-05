Monday, February 5, 2018
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari. Photo by Hossein Zohrevand, Tasnim News Agency.

IRGC Commander Says Iran To Respond To Islamic Revolution’s Enemies

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said the Iranian people would respond to the country’s enemies by their massive participation in the upcoming marches on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Jafari highlighted the importance of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution due to be held next week and said given the animosity of the adversaries and the recent riots in the country, the Iranian people would participate in the upcoming rallies more massively compared to previous years.

Through their high turnout in the rallies, the people will respond to the internal and foreign enemies of the Islamic Revolution, the commander stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Jafari emphasized that according to Iran’s Constitution, the IRGC is duty bound to protect the Islamic Revolution and its achievements.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 39 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending the 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Revolution, led by the late Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

Every year Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (dawn) ceremonies.

February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris to Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

