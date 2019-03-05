Fortum To Build A 250-MW Solar Power Plant In India

By Eurasia Review

Fortum said Monday it has won the right from Solar Energy Corporation of India to build a 250-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Rajasthan, India. Commissioning of the plant is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The solar park will be entitled to a fixed tariff of 2.48 INR/kWh for 25 years.

Based on its strategy, Fortum will continue to build on its long-standing expertise to grow in CO2-free power generation. In solar and wind, the ambition is to increase the solar and wind portfolio to a multi-gigawatt scale. Fortum’s business model in renewables consists of development, construction, and asset management of solar and wind assets. Fortum utilises partnerships and other forms of co-operation to maintain a more asset-light structure.

The company currently operates solar capacity of 185 MW in India and 35 MW in Russia. In June 2018, Fortum won the right to build 250 MW of solar in India which currently is under construction and expected to be commissioned in 2019. In Russia, Fortum has 110 MW of solar capacity under development.