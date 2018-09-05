ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Iran's Bahram Qassemi. Photo Credit: Foad Ashtari, Tasnim News Agency.

Iran Dismisses Allegations Of Arms Smuggling To Lebanon

Fars News Agency 0 Comments

The Iranian foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected a report released by Fox News alleging that the country has smuggled arms to the Hezbollah resistance group in Lebanon.

“Releasing such incorrect reports have become common in the past days and weeks and indicates intensified psychological warfare by anti-Iran and hostile circles,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi told the Arabic-language al-Alam news channel.

In similar allegations last year, the Israeli officials had also allegedly claimed that Tehran was sending weapons to Hezbollah, but it was dismissed again by Tehran.

“Hezbollah doesn’t need our weapons and it is a legitimate political formation in Lebanon and an important force in the main pivot of resistance and they are sufficiently equipped with financial resources and arms and if they need something, they have the necessary capabilities and self-sufficiency,” Qassemi told reporters in Tehran at the time.

He said such allegations are leveled by certain regional countries and the US to start a blame game against Iran, given the current situation in Lebanon.


