Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Map of Syria with Idlib highlighted. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

Russian Air Force Launches Year’s Largest Bombing Campaign In Idlib

The Russian Air Force has begun their largest bombing campaign of the year in the Idlib Governorate, a military source said on Tuesday, September 4, according to Al-Masdar News.

The source said at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of the Idlib Governorate.

The source said the Russian Air Force specifically targeted the Jisr Al-Shughour District, including the towns of Al-Shughour, Mahambel, Basnqoul, Zayzooun, Ziyarah, Jadariyah, Kafrdeen, Al-Sahn, Saraseef, and dozen others.

The source added that the Russian airstrikes numbered over 50 thus far.

With the large Russian bombardment, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) long-awaited offensive is bound to start in the next few days.


