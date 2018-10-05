ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 5, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

North Caucasus regions within the Russian Federation. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

North Caucasus regions within the Russian Federation. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

1 Opinion Social Issues 

Conflict In Ingushetia Spiraling Out Of Control For Republic, Region And Moscow – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Anger about the accord Yunus-Bek Yevkurov reached with Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov prompted thousands of Ingush to come into the streets of Magas, the republic capital today, blocking the republic that either approved or did not approve the agreement, and led Russian Guardsmen to fire over the heads of the crowd.

In the course of the day, the protesters changed from demanding a referendum on the agreement to a demand that the accord be scrapped without one to an insistence that the republic government leave office and give way to new elections; and those taking part added Islamist slogans to the nationalist ones they had first used.

As frightening as the mass protests must be for the republic leadership and for Moscow, splits within the Ingush establishment should be even more worrisome. The republic supreme court came out against the accord, and some deputies of its parliament said that they had not approved the measure despite Yevkurov’s claims.

The situation within Ingushetia is fluid and changing fast. Among the best coverage of today’s events is found at takiedela.ru/news/2018/10/04/konflikt-o-granice/, newsru.com/russia/04oct2018/magas2.html, actualcomment.ru/miting-v-ingushetii-protiv-dogovora-o-granitse-s-chechney-glavnoe-1810041133.html, capost.media/news/mainhotnews/v-magase-otkryli-strelbu-vo-vremya-mitinga-protiv-peredela-granitsy-s-chechney/, and polit.ru/article/2018/10/04/border/.

But the events there have been compounded by three additional developments: Ingush in Moscow and other Russian cities are rushing to support the opponents of the treaty, new reports show that Putin’s rating in the North Caucasus has collapsed even further than elsewhere in the Russian Federation, and Kadyrov is threatening military action against Ingushetia (grani-ru-org.appspot.com/War/Chechnya/m.273167.html, censoru.net/29885-kavkaz-na-grani-vzryva-v-ingushetii-massovye-protesty-siloviki-otkryli-ogon.html, and aucasustimes.com/ru/opros-na-severnom-kavkaze-rejting-vladimira-putina-padaet-na-fone-jekonomicheskogo-spada/).

Given that the protesters in Magas have said that they will not end their protests until their demands are met and given that Kadyrov is threatening to use violence against them, there is a very real risk that the border agreement based on a territorial swap that Moscow thought would calm the situation is going to have exactly the opposite effect.

Indeed, it may provoke a new war in the North Caucasus, one in which Moscow will have to restrain its most important client there, Kadyrov, or face the prospect that it will lose control over much of the region. Indeed, some Western analysts are even suggesting that these developments could presage the end of the Putin presidency.

After all, Putin has put all his chips on Kadyrov; and now Kadyrov, despite massive subsidies from Moscow and despite being allowed to act almost without regard to Moscow’s interests is now acting in a way that threatens Russian control (rusmonitor.com/avraam-shmulevich-sobytiya-na-kavkaze-govoryat-o-skorom-padenii-putinskogo-rezhima.html).

The situation is changing far too rapidly for any such sweeping conclusions; but it is clear that what the Kremlin thought was a solution to a small problem has transformed the situation into a large one, raising questions about the stability of borders, on the one hand, and Moscow’s control of the republics, on the other.

Neither Putin nor anyone in his entourage imagined that things would come to such a pass, the latest example of when small things no one really expects to matter may cast an enormous shadow on the course of events.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282