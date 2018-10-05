NATO Secretary Stoltenberg Addresses Russian Cyber Attacks

By Eurasia Review

The Netherlands briefed NATO Defence Ministers Thursday on the targeting of the offices of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague by a hostile cyber operation.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the operation was carried out by the GRU, the Russian military intelligence service, but was disrupted by Dutch intelligence services in partnership with the UK. Moreover, the UK has identified the GRU as being behind a number of other cyber-attacks around the world. These have affected citizens in many countries, including Russia, and caused enormous economic costs, Stoltenberg said in a statement.

“NATO Allies stand in solidarity with the decision by the Dutch and British governments to call out Russia on its blatant attempts to undermine international law and institutions. Russia must stop its reckless pattern of behaviour, including the use of force against its neighbours, attempted interference in election processes, and widespread disinformation campaigns,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg added, that in response, NATO will continue to strengthen its defence and deterrence to deal with hybrid threats, including in the cyber domain.

“Defence Ministers discussed the progress we are making in setting up a new Cyber Operations Centre, integrating national cyber capabilities into our missions and operations, and bolstering our cyber resilience,” Stoltenberg said.