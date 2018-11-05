Bodies Of Saudi Girls Found Dead In New York Laid To Rest In Madinah

By Arab News

The bodies two Saudi sisters who were found dead last week in the Hudson River in New York have been laid to rest early Sunday in Madinah.

The bodies of Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22, had arrived earlier in the King Abdu Aziz Airport in Jeddah where they were received and transported to Madinah, to be buried at al-Baqi cemetery.

New York police said that the mysterious death of the two Saudi sisters could have been a double suicide after they were found tied together with duct tape at their feet and bound at the waist near the Riverside Park in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The sisters had been living in Fairfax, Virginia with their mother, but Rotana had moved to live in New York. They are Saudi citizens from Jeddah.

Police have uncovered no credible evidence that Rotana Farea and Tala Farea were victims of foul play, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon.

“At this point in time we have no credible information that a crime took place in New York City… but it is still under investigation,” Shea said.