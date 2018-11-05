ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 5, 2018
Yemeni Ballistic Missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Yemen Fires Badr-1-P Ballistic Missile At Saudi Backed Forces’ Position

Yemeni army and popular forces release a footage showing the moment a Badr-1-P ballistic missile strikes the position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in Hudaydah province.

The missile command of the Yemeni army and popular forces hit the Saudi forces’ positions in Hudaydah with a homegrown missile dubbed “Badr-1-P”, Saba News reported.

The attacks against the Saudi-led forces came in retaliation for the continued massacre of civilians and destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure by the coalition led by the Riyadh regime.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

