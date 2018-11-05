Yemen Fires Badr-1-P Ballistic Missile At Saudi Backed Forces’ Position

By Tasnim News Agency

Yemeni army and popular forces release a footage showing the moment a Badr-1-P ballistic missile strikes the position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in Hudaydah province.

The missile command of the Yemeni army and popular forces hit the Saudi forces’ positions in Hudaydah with a homegrown missile dubbed “Badr-1-P”, Saba News reported.

The attacks against the Saudi-led forces came in retaliation for the continued massacre of civilians and destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure by the coalition led by the Riyadh regime.