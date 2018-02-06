Tuesday, February 6, 2018
Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran: Security Shoots Man Armed With Knife Outside Presidential Office

A man armed with a knife and trying to trespass on the premises of the presidential office in downtown Tehran was shot by security guards on Monday, an official told Tasnim.

The deputy governor of Tehran province for security affairs, Mohsen Hamedani, said the intruding individual with a knife in his hand was trying to go through the gates of the presidential office without heeding warnings from the security guards.

The individual was detained after being shot in the leg, he said, adding that efforts are underway to discover his identity and motives.

In June 2017, terrorists launched simultaneous attacks on Iran’s parliament building and on the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in Tehran.

The Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 17 people and wounded more than 40.

All five gunmen involved in the attacks were killed by security forces.

