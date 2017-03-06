Are Deep State Actors Trying To Frame Donald Trump With ‘Hate Crimes?’ – OpEd

It is interesting to say the least, that there has been a recent “spate” of alleged “hate crimes” across America against visible minorities.

This makes no sense considering that Donald Trump has been very clear that he an all-inclusive president, and categorically rejects racism and discrimination in all of its forms.

President Trump has reiterated repeatedly that he is “America- First,” and has appointed more of the supposed “targeted minorities” into his administration than any other President in American history, especially with regards to Indian-Americans, and so therefore this is all clearly a contrived operation by the “Hidden Hand” to further discredit Trump and de-legitimize and undermine his presidency.

Now that the use of the Mainstream Media to target and undermine Trump has miserably failed, and the attempted coup d’etat by claiming a “Russian Connection” with most of Trump’s high-level cabinet appointees is being exposed as more manufactured garbage, the Deep State is now getting more and more desperate.

And with regards to these “white racists” who are supposedly and “recently” targeting racial minorities, if they truly believed that Trump supported this nonsense, they would realize that they are actually doing a major disservice to their “cause” by engaging in conduct and behavior like this, because it legally and morally undermines their entire movement, and also would put them all under the federal, state, and local microscope, if not direct scrutiny from the President of the United States himself.

So to engage in such blatantly stupid behavior would actually hurt any legitimate “white nationalist” movement as it would most certainly result in their wholesale eradication like a crushed cockroach.

So who benefits from these “targeted hate crimes” all across the United States?

One must once again the question “cui bono” (who benefits).

Investigations need to take place on these hate crime assailants as to who their funding came from, who provided their training and weaponry, who controls them, who their “handlers” are, and who their connections are.

Additionally, the Mainstream Media needs to now also publish all alleged “hate crimes” that occurred under former Presidents Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H Walker Bush, and why they were not really made into a “big deal” by the Mainstream Media when those Deep State presidents were at the helm.

Finally the FBI needs to explain why “hate crimes” against Indian- Americans were only started to be counted in 2013, literally only a few years ago, during the President Obama administration.

Was the Deep State “prepping themselves” to start keeping certain “hate crime tallies” targeted at certain ethnic and visible minorities only at that point, in late 2013, if God

Forbid, one of their “own” was not elected President of the United States?

Inquiring minds, want to know…

