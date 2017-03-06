Kazakhstan Offers Astana As Venue For Resolving Conflicts

By J Nastranis

Kazakhstan fully supports the agenda and priorities of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and has offered Astana as venue to assist in transforming conflicts into peace, advance security and development, protect human rights, and promote the rule of law, according to Roman Vassilenko, the Central Republic’s deputy minister of foreign affairs.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev had spelt out that approach in his address to the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in 2015, he said.

Vassilenko was speaking at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflicts in Europe” on February 21, less than two months after joining as the Council’s non-permanent member for 2017-2018.

Kazakhstan is convinced that the platform offered by the country’s capital city of Astana, which recently validated its efficacy in talks on Syria, can be used more widely as a venue for efforts to help resolve other conflicts – such as Ukraine, the situation in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as on Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vassilenko said: “The position of my country regarding conflicts in Europe that, unfortunately, continue to take place without durable solutions, is well known. Kazakhstan maintains friendly relations with all the countries involved in those conflicts, without exception.”

Kazakhstan has with virtually all of them both bilateral and multilateral formats of mutually beneficial cooperation within integration initiatives and regional organisations, he said.

“That is why we believe the ‘Astana platform’ can serve as a much-needed venue for restoring confidence and reconfirming commitment to basic principles of international law and respect for the national interests of the parties involved,” he added.

Vassilenko pointed out that the European security environment has changed dramatically in recent years. The conflicts, threats and instability on the continent are impacted by contemporary security challenges, such as unconventional terrorism, irregular migration, organised crime, including arms and drugs trafficking as well as trafficking in persons. “Last but not least, there’s the expanding atmosphere of fear and distrust,” he added.

Vassilenko recalled what Kazakh President Nazarbayev said in his address to the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in 2015: “Humanity needs to move from a focus on routine conflict prevention and post-conflict rehabilitation to a new development strategy which would make such conflicts senseless.”

To this end, Kazakhstan has consistently advanced an international agenda that seeks to help solve conflicts before they arise, and, if that is no longer possible, to mediate between conflicting parties with the aim of creating conditions for lasting peace, Vassilenko explained, citing the results of several international meetings in Astana and Almaty on the Syrian conflict and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Kazakhstan’s approach based on seeking mutual understanding and restoring trust among nations, was, perhaps, most notable during its chairmanship in the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2010, he said.

“At the Astana Summit of the OSCE in December 2010, all of its participating states recommitted themselves to ‘the vision of a free, democratic, common and indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community stretching from Vancouver to Vladivostok, rooted in agreed principles, shared commitments and common goals. That commitment is as critical and relevant now as it was then,” the Kazakh deputy foreign minister stressed.

According to him, peaceful solution of conflicts in Europe requires practical action at several levels: between major powers, regionally and locally. It is also important that the Security Council as well as other partners redouble efforts to forge political agreements, taking advantage of even the narrowest openings to find opportunities for compromise, as a matter of priority.

“Bringing an end to the conflict in eastern Ukraine should be our utmost common priority. Our President has consistently worked to help put an end to hostilities contributing to the eventual conclusion of the Minsk Agreements,” Vassilenko said, adding that Kazakhstan considers those agreements the only viable, existing mechanism for solution of the conflict in a peaceful way.

He also said Astana welcomes the most recent announcement on February 18 of an agreement to implement the ceasefire in that three-year-old conflict which has seen one of its deadliest flare-ups in recent weeks.

“It is of special importance for our multi-ethnic country that Ukraine remains sovereign, stable and independent with diverse multi-ethnic and multi-confessional society, in which all human rights are upheld,” The Astana Times quoted Vassilenko saying.

“We believe full-fledged normalisation of the situation in that country can only be achieved with economic recovery. We, therefore, call for establishing confidence-building measures in the economic dimension,” said the Kazakh deputy foreign minister.

He also outlined Kazakhstan’s positions on the situation in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh issue as well as on Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Vassilenko, two documents from President Nazarbayev will guide Kazakhstan’s work at the UN Security Council over the next two years, the Policy Address from January 2017 and the Manifesto, “The World. The 21st Century.”

In the policy address, the Kazakh leader said progress through preventive diplomacy, democratic processes, arms control, confidence and security-building measures, the promotion of human rights and security in the economic and environmental dimension lie at the heart of Kazakhstan’s vision for effective global security and safety.

The manifesto, which is an official document of the UN Security Council, sets out a step-by-step plan for ending conflicts and violence at regional and global levels.

Much to the credit and credibility of its diplomatic credentials, Kazakhstan has been tasked with chairing three committees during its non-permanent membership of the Security Council:

The Committee pursuant to Council resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities; the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011); and the Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 751 (1992) and 1907 (2009) concerning Somalia and Eritrea.