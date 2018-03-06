Khalifa Haftar: A True Leader Of Libya – OpEd

By Adel Karim*

In the run-up to the presidential elections the internal situation in Libya is getting sharper.

This situation has affected not only ordinary people, but the separated Libyan tribes and communities. Many of them began to realize that their choice will determine the whole country’s future.

Thus, many tribal leaders and Libyans believe that Khalifa Haftar is currently the only person able to reunify the country, and provide its stability and security. He is considered to be a man who will return peace and prosperity to the country.

Representatives of the Supreme Council of the Libyan Tribes and Cities believe that the current situation in Libya is affected by controlled chaos aimed at prolonging the political and economic crisis.

Analysts estimate that such an opinion reflects the nation’s mood. According to different sources, more and more Libyans support the LNA’s leader Khalifa Haftar’s policy. It is also evidenced by his increasing international influence.

At the talks held on July 25 in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting between Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The negotiations led to the road map that was formulated to settle the Libyan crisis and to the truce agreement between the parties. It was also stressed by Macron at the press conference.

Besides, last December supporters of Khalifa Haftar held demonstrations in Benghazi, Tobruk and Tripoli calling on him to take charge of the country. A lot of Libyans believe that the Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj is no longer legitimate. They condemn Sarraj’s policy that led to the uprising of many fragmented factions controlled by foreign countries like Turkey or Qatar.

Libyan tribes share the same point of view. Their leaders are reportedly showing greater support for Haftar due to their belief that he can be the one to stop the terror in the country and deal with extremist groups that make obstacles on the way of government’s restoration.

Apparently, Libyans are divided between two political forces. However, more and more people realize that their vote will determine the country’s fate. That’s why they are ready to put away all the disagreements of the past and unify under one common goal.

*Adel Karim is an independent journalist with a focus on Middle East issues.