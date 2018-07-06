Georgia Helps Spain Round Up Criminal Gang

By Civil.Ge

(Civil.Ge) — 129 organized crime suspects living in Spain and France, including two Georgian citizens, were arrested by the Spanish police in cooperation with Interpol, Europol and the French and Georgian Police.

Mamuka Chelidze of the Georgian Interior Ministry said at a news briefing today that the majority of detainees were of Armenian origin, and that the two Georgian citizens identified as P. J. and M. K. were apprehended in Madrid and Valencia, respectively.

Chelidze said both suspects would be charged according to the Spanish legislation under the articles of 515 and 301, for membership to criminal network and money laundering, respectively.

Interpol released a statement as well, stressing that “Operation Kus” that targeted “transnational Eurasian organized crime networks” and the so called thieves-in-law, or criminal bosses, “was one of the largest actions of its kind conducted in Spain.”

Earlier this year, 14 Georgians were detained in France and 23 Georgian citizens in Greece with the support of the Georgian police.