Chicago Shootings Contradict ‘Official’ Claims Of Decrease In Crime – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

At least 25 people living in Chicago were shot within a brief time period of 2-and-a half-hours on Sunday. Those shootings continued the bloody weekend in the Windy City and contradicts the city’s mayor and police chief who earlier this year touted the decrease in crime and violence numbers.

The deadly crime spree in the Illinois city left a total of at least 36 people — 16 of them teenagers — who were shot between Saturday and Sunday morning. Three of the shooting victims were killed as police investigators are conducting a dragnet for the shooters who caused suffering and heartbreak among the population.

“Instead of setting up a task force combining the resources of the FBI, DEA, ATF, Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police and others to fight against the gangs and criminals that all too often cut-short the lives of young blacks, the Democrats are more interested in trying to bring down a duly elected POTUS,” complained former Chicago Heights Police Department’s Gary “Gus” Trower, who is now a corporate security director.

“Mayor Rahm Emanuel has no strategy that could save the people of Chicago from the architects of violence. There simply is no excuse for children to have to exit schools through back doors due to gang violence at the front entryways,” said Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell, with tears in his eyes. Caldwell said he believes that President Trump and his security team could reduce the death and destruction that plague the inner-cities.

“Where are the bleeding heart progressives? They’re trying to oust the President of the United States or importing more illegal aliens who are killers, rapists and gang members. They couldn’t care less about the people being killed everyday in Chicago,” stated Ronald Cohan, Jr. who served in the military as a counter-insurgency specialist and later joined the police department as a terrorism unit detective.

“Why aren’t the news media elite grilling Mayor Rahm Emanuel? Or asking Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, and the rest of the poverty pimps for their reactions to a city completely run by Democrats having such a disturbing mortality rate for black males — especially young ones?” Cohan rhetorically asked.

The weekend’s shooting incidents began Saturday morning when a 38-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn neighborhood, the Chicago Tribune reported. About an hour later, two men in their 40s and 50s were struck by bullets when they were caught in the crossfire between two people firing at each other from across the street.

That victim in his 50s was pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room. Then at about 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, three men — ages 25, 26 and 22 — were shot in separate incidents throughout Chicago. The gunmen are still at large say the cops conducting the search.

By 1 a.m. Sunday morning, another dozen-and-a-half people were shot. A 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in the stomach when a passenger shot her in the stomach just after midnight in Logan Square.

A mere five miles away in Lawndale, two people exited a vehicle, fired at a crowd of people at a block party and fled the scene, the Chicago Tribune reported. Police said four people were struck, including a 13-year-old and 17-year-old boy, along with a 17-year-old girl. A man, 25, was shot in the left leg.

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times around 12:20 p.m. in the same neighborhood.

Another eight people were shot around 12:40 a.m. when several shooters walked up to the group standing in a courtyard and began firing, police said. The youngest victim was 14 and the oldest was 35. The others shot were between 17 and 19 years old.

About 10 minutes later, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Two 26-year-old men, one fatally, were shot in separate incidents by 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

About an hour later, three women were caught in the crossfire while standing on a front porch while two groups of men were firing at each other.

Six people were wounded around 2:35 a.m. when two shooter approached a group standing on the sidewalk. An 11- and 14-year-old boy were among the people wounded.

A 17-year-old girl was killed when she suffered a gunshot wound to her face.