Diplomatic Row Between Saudi Arabia And Canada Don’t Reflect Opinion Of Qatar

By Eurasia Review

An official source at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar’s surprise at the statements made by the GCC Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif Al Zayani on the current diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Abdullatif Al Zayani expressed full support to the measures taken by Saudi Arabia in response to the stance of the Canadian foreign ministry and embassy to Riyadh, regarding the group of people who were apprehended under an arrest warrant issued by the Public Prosecution for breaking the law. Saudi Arabia declared on Sunday the ambassador of Canada persona non grata and ordered him to leave in 24 hours. Saudi Arabia objected to what it called Canada’s interference in the case of “civil society activists” who were arrested in the Kingdom.

The official Qatari source affirmed that those statements do not express the opinion of the State of Qatar, adding that Qatar and Canada are linked by decades-long strong relations.

He stressed the need to protect the right of States and international organizations to express their views, particularly when it comes to violations of human rights and freedom of expression.