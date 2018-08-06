Iran: IRGC Confirms Naval Drill In Persian Gulf Waters

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed recent reports about the forces’ naval exercise in the Persian Gulf waters in southern Iran and said it was part of the IRGC’s routine drills.

Head of the IRGC Public Relations Department General Ramezan Sharif said the war game was held with the aim of controlling and ensuring the security of international maritime routes within the framework of the IRGC’s scheduled routine drills.

He added that IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari has expressed his gratitude to the units of the IRGC Navy and IRGC Aerospace Force for successfully holding the drill.

Earlier this week, some Western media outlets had reported about a “massive military exercise” in the Persian Gulf.

“The IRGC is ready to start a massive military exercise in the Persian Gulf in the next two days,” CNN reported on Wednesday citing two US officials.

“According to sources, the drill is designed to showcase the Iranian military’s ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically and commercially important passageways in the world,” it added.