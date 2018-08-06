Islamic State Kidnaps 30 Druze, Executes Teenage Hostage in Syria’s Sweida

By Al Bawaba News

ISIS has executed one of a number of hostages taken from Syria’s Sweida, home to a large community of Druze, in an attack last week, local media and a war monitor said on Sunday.

ISIS killed the 19-year-old male student on Thursday after kidnapping more than 30 people, mostly women and children, from a village in Sweida during a deadly rampage last week, the head of the Sweida24 news website Nour Radwan told AFP.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based war monitor, said it was the first execution since the kidnappings.

Dozens of people were killed on July 25 in coordinated assaults by ISIS militants who overran villages and staged multiple suicide attacks inside Sweida city, killing more than 200 people, many of them civilians, Reuters reported.

SOHR said more than 30 people had been kidnapped during the attack.

There have been negotiations between Druze authorities and ISIS for the hostages’ release.

