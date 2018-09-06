Iran’s Top Judge Warns Of Harsh Punishment For Market Disruption

By Tasnim News Agency

Head of Iran’s Judiciary Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani cautioned those behind disruption to the country’s economy and capital market that they will face severe reaction from the Judiciary.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Assembly of Experts meeting in Tehran, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said the individuals creating chaos in the currency, gold coin and automobile markets and taking advantage of special economic concessions will definitely face the Judiciary’s severe action.

Pointing to the accelerated process of trial of economic corrupts in courts of law, the Judiciary chief said prosecutors have called for the maximum punishment for economic disruption, adding that those harming the country’s economy should expect capital punishment or other severe penalties.

In comments in June, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the Judiciary’s duty to decisively confront economic corruption, saying, “Business activities and the people’s living and livelihood must be safe, and the Judiciary must confront those disrupting economic security.”

The Leader also described “outright and unequivocal” treatment of economic corruption as one of the Judiciary’s major duties, stressing that confronting economic corrupts must be decisive and effective.

The Iranian money, rial, plunged to a record low against the US dollar again this week.

There has been growing demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians, who fear more plunge in the value of their assets and growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

The price of Iranian-made cars has also doubled in less than a month.

Iranian gold coin price has also rocketed up, hitting 48 million rials.

The price of “Spring of Freedom” gold coin, minted by the Central Bank of Iran, has almost tripled in the past months.