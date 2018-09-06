Israeli Warplanes Attack Syrian Army Positions In Hama, Tartus

By Fars News Agency

Israeli fighter jets attacked the Syrian army’s military positions in Northwestern Hama and Tartus, while the Damascus air defense units destroyed several incoming Israeli missiles, media reports said.

Israeli warplanes targeted several military positions of the Syrian army in Hama and Tartus after violating Lebanon’s airspace, but they had to flee the area after they faced the Syrian army’s air defense and their rockets were intercepted by the air defense system.

Five rockets fired by the Israel fighter jets were intercepted by Syria’s air defense systems in Wadi al-Ayoun region West of Hama province, the state-run news agency said.

SANA reported that one civilian was killed and 12 others were wounded in the Israeli attack on Tartus and Hama provinces.

The Arabic-language service of Sputnik news agency also reported that the Israeli fighter jets also targeted Banias city in Tartous where the missile bases of Syria’s air defense units are located.

According to the report, this is the first time since the October 1973 War that Israel has attacked Banias city. There is yet no report confirming that the Israeli air raid also targeted these missile bases and air defense units in the region.

Meantime, the warehouses of the scientific research located in Hayr al-Abbas region located between Masayef and Wadi al-Ayoun West of Hama were also targeted by Israeli missiles.

The electronic warfare bases of the Syrian Army also diverted several Israeli rockets and prevented them from hitting their targets.

In July, Israel launched another strike against the Syrian territories to support the terrorist groups stationed in the region.

An Israeli drone launched missile strike against a Syrian army positions in the Northern parts of Quneitra province.

The missile was fired against the army bases at the so-called UN hill which is linked to the Golan Heights and witnessed fierce clashes in late 2015, but the terrorists failed to capture.