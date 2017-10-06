Bill DonohueBill Donohue

1 Opinion Religion 

Religious Exemption For HHS Mandate – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comment , , , , ,

By

President Trump did not let Catholics down: his administration has granted a religious exemption to the HHS mandate. Those employers whose “sincerely held religious beliefs” are compromised by providing for abortion-inducing drugs, sterilization, and contraceptives in their healthcare plans do not have to abide by the mandate.

By providing for the religious exemption, the Trump administration affirms conscience rights, a liberty trashed by the Obama administration. This means that organizations such as the Little Sisters of the Poor will not have to abide by healthcare provisions deemed morally offensive.

What still needs correction, not simply clarification, is the Obama administration’s pernicious attempt to redefine what constitutes a Catholic organization. Catholic entities that hire and serve non-Catholics do not lose their Catholic status simply because the government defines them as functionally secular.

This issue still needs to be addressed. Indeed, it is the most important matter in the entire HHS mandate controversy.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

You May Also Like

UK's Nigel Farage. Photo by Diliff, Wikipedia Commons.

Nigel Farage, Bombast And US-British Relationship – OpEd

Binoy Kampmark 0
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Sea Palace in Doha, Qatar on July 11, 2017. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]

Is Gulf Crisis Finally Heading Towards Diplomatic Solution? – Analysis

Vincent Lofaso 0
Shaker Aamer

Shaker Aamer’s Latest Words From Guantánamo: Fearful Won’t See His Family Again – OpEd

Andy Worthington 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE