Anti-Kavanaugh Editorials Are Dishonest – OpEd

By William Donohue

The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and the New York Times ran editorials opposing Brett Kavanaugh to be the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice. This is hardly surprising. What is most disturbing about them is their dishonesty: they fail to mention their real reason for opposing him—abortion.

The Los Angeles Times says that “We oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination not because of his judicial philosophy,” but because of “lingering doubts” about the allegations and his “evasive and intemperate testimony.”

The Washington Post says that when Kavanaugh was chosen by President Trump, he “seemed to be…an accomplished judge whom any conservative president might have picked,” but “given Republicans’ refusal to properly vet Mr. Kavanaugh, and given what we have learned about him during the process, we now believe it would be a serious blow to the court and the nation if he were confirmed.”

The New York Times says that “President Trump has no shortage of highly qualified very conservative candidates to choose from, if he will look beyond this first, deeply compromised choice.”

None of the editorials mentioned a word about Roe v. Wade, “reproductive rights,” a “woman’s right to choose,” or abortion. Yet it was this issue that galvanized them to oppose Kavanaugh on July 10, the day after Trump chose him to be his nominee. Here is what they said.

“We worry about the future of reproductive freedom” is how the Los Angeles Times put it. The editorial in the Washington Post objected to Kavanaugh’s “narrow view of what constitutes an undue burden on a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.” The New York Times left no one wondering what it thought: it ran four op-ed articles bemoaning Kavanaugh’s views on abortion.

What makes this so nauseating is the fact that these same papers insist that the Catholic Church is hung up on sex. Nonsense. It is not the Church that is obsessed with sex—it’s the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and, most especially, the New York Times. Their refusal to admit why they really oppose Kavanaugh only adds to their deceitfulness.