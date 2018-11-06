Iran Tests Modified Version Of Air Defense Missile Systems in War Game

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Air Defense units carried out the operational test of modified versions of two homegrown missile systems during a large-scale war game on Monday.

he Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have staged a large-scale joint military exercise.

During the ‘Velayat’ air defense drill, the Army fired three ‘Sayyad-2’ missiles paired with the ‘Talash’ homegrown missile system.

The homegrown Talash air defense system can hit medium and high-altitude targets.

Capable of intercepting targets within a range of 150 kilometers and in high altitudes, Talash has been equipped with a locally-manufactured fire control radar, dubbed Ofoq.

In another operation during the war game, the IRGC Aerospace Force units employed ‘Khordad 3rd’ air defense missile system to shoot down dummy hostile aircraft over the sky of the drill zone.

Khordad 3rd enjoys state-of-the-art technologies suitable for electronic warfare. It can intercept 4 targets and fire 8 missiles simultaneously within a range of 50 km.

Troops from the Iranian Air Defense, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Air Force have launched the large-scale joint military exercise in an area of around half a million square kilometers in northern, central and western Iran.

The drill involves tactics to employ command and control systems to detect, track and intercept hostile targets, conducting air defense operations in electronic warfare, using passive aerial detection systems as well as air-based air defense gear including manned and unmanned aircraft, and countering anti-radiation and cruise missiles.