US Sanctions North Korea For Assassination Of Kim Jong Nam With VX Nerve Agent

By Eurasia Review

The US State Department on Tuesday announced it has placed further sanctions against North Korea.

The latest sanctions follow on the US determining under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) on February 22, 2018 that the Government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, in the Kuala Lumpur airport, said US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement.

These sanctions are in addition to existing U.S. comprehensive sanctions against targeting unlawful North Korean activities. The sanctions took effect upon publication of this determination in the Federal Register on March 5, 2018.

“The United States strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons to conduct an assassination. This public display of contempt for universal norms against chemical weapons use further demonstrates the reckless nature of North Korea and underscores that we cannot afford to tolerate a North Korean WMD program of any kind,” said Nauert.