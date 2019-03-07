Politics Mars House Resolution On Bigotry – OpEd

By William Donohue

A vote condemning anti-Semitism was scheduled to take place March 6 in the House of Representatives. The proximate cause? Comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Omar has several times made anti-Semitic remarks (she is also no stranger to anti-Catholicism). Her latest salvo, which is vintage anti-Semitism, suggested that American Jews pledge their allegiance to Israel. This is what occasioned the need to rebuke her, as well as her supporters in the House. But now the House leadership is buckling under pressure.

A new resolution is scheduled for a vote March 7. It will be more expansive, condemning anti-Muslim bias as well. It may even be stretched to include all expressions of bigotry.

This is pure politics. Widening the scope of the resolution has the effect of diluting the seriousness of what drove this issue in the first place, namely anti-Semitism.

If the House is going to play the game of inclusivity, which is a dodge, then it might consider condemning anti-Catholic remarks made by all politicians. But, of course, that would mean condemning some current leaders, all Democrats.

Not to be misunderstood, the Catholic League is not lobbying to enter this “Me Too” contest. We would prefer the resolution as initially proposed, the one that centers on anti-Semitism.

For the record, however, the public deserves to know something about the nature of anti-Catholic comments made by senior members of the Democratic Party. Many are of recent vintage, which underscores the seriousness of this issue.

