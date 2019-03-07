ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Aramco's core area which includes the headquarters and office buildings in Dhahran city. Photo by Eagleamn, Wikipedia Commons.

Saudi Aramco's core area which includes the headquarters and office buildings in Dhahran city. Photo by Eagleamn, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Business 

Saudi Aramco IPO Expected Within Two Years – Minister

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The stock-market launch of Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, is expected to take place within two years, Khalid A. Al-Falih, the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, confirmed on Wednesday.

His comments echo a similar timescale quoted by Aramco president and chief executive Amin Nasser to Arab News in January this year.

Arabic-language newspaper Okaz reported that Al-Falih’s comments on the timescale for the initial public offering — potentially the biggest stock-market flotation in history — came on Wednesday during his visits to the headquarters of Saudi Aramco Total Refining And Petrochemical, and Sadara Chemical Company.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE