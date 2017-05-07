Boko Haram Releases 82 Girls Kidnapped In Nigeria

After many years far from their families, over 80 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been finally released in Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian President’s office, 82 schoolgirls were released after negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist organization. The schoolgirls are believed to be part of the 276 girls that were kidnapped by the terrorist organization in April 2014 from a boarding school in the town of Chibok.

“This news is a glimmer of hope that one day all the kidnapped girls will once again return home, live freely and have a peaceful future,” said High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, adding, “Our thoughts are with them as they have the chance to rebuild their lives and also with those that remain captive.”

According to Mogherini, all must be done to ensure that those responsible of their ordeal are brought to justice.

“The EU continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and in its tireless work to free the girls,” Mogherini said.

The EU also continues to be fully committed to supporting humanitarian, development and reconstruction work in Nigeria, Mogherini said..