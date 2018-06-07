Kuwait: Emir Stress National Unity To Resist Sectarian Strife

By Arab News

The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called on his people to recognize the dangers and risks surrounding their country and to draw on lessons that will help preserve Kuwaiti security and stability.

In a speech, marking the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, the Emir stressed the need for unity in the country to resist all those trying to stir up sectarian and tribal discord that could threaten the country’s unity.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also called on the executive and legislative branches of government to increase cooperation to promote the national agenda in a way that meets people’s aspirations.

“I would like to invite members of the legislative and executive baronies to further their cooperation, synergy and efforts to promote national action and improve the economy, diversify sources of income, rationalize expenditure and overcome all obstacles to meet all citizens aspirations.”

The Emir also stressed the important role youth play in any country, and he said that “Kuwaiti youth are our most precious wealth and investment.” The Emir added that Kuwaiti youth are the nation’s symbol of wealth, and he called for shielding them from extremist ideology, and the need to work to develop their abilities and hone their skills. The Emir asked Kuwaiti youth to make use of the National Fund for the Welfare and Development of Small and Medium enterprises (SMEED).

In his speech the Kuwaiti Emir touched on regional issues, calling on the security council to shoulder its responsibility and work to protect the Palestinians. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad also called on all Yemenis to return to the negotiating table and find a political settlement and put an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people.