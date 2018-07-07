Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Travels To Singapore For Water & Environment Summit

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is traveling to Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and Clean Environment Summit Singapore 2018.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and High level dignitaries of the Singapore Government.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will deliver the Key Note address at the summit to be held on July 9 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, focusing on the the insight, trends and solutions concerning Urban Development and Environment protection.

The theme for this years’ summit will be “Liveable & Sustainable Cities: Embracing The Future Through Innovation and Collaboration,” the 6th World Cities Summit in 2018 will explore how cities can be more liveable and resilient through better governance and planning, technology and social innovations, as well as collaborations with various stakeholders and with other cities.The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickremasinghe, Ministers Rauff Hakeem, Sajith Premadasa, Malik Samarawickrema and Petroleum Recourses Development Deputy Minister Anoma Gamage.