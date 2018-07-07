ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, July 7, 2018
Yemen's Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr. Photo Credit: ITU Pictures, Wikipedia Commons.

Yemen PM: We Are Going To Regain Full Control Of The State

Arab News 0 Comments

Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr said his government is moving towards regaining control of the state and extending its influence over all regions, Saudi state-owned news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

During his meeting with the Governor of Hajjah, Abdulkarim Al-Sinayy, the prime minster affirmed “the determination of the political leadership – supported the Saudi-led Arab coalition – to move forward in a steady and steadfast way towards restoring the state and extending state control over all provinces.”

The meeting discussed, according to Yemen News Agency, military and economic developments and all matters related to the affairs of the areas under the control of Iran-backed Houthi militias.

Earlier this week, the UN envoy for Yemen arrived in Sanaa for talks aimed at persuading Iran-backed Houthi militias to quit the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Martin Griffiths has been shuttling between the Yemeni capital and the cities of Aden and Muscat in Oman in efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched a military offensive last month to capture Hodeidah from the Houthis. They quickly seized the city’s airport and drove the Houthis out, but halted the offensive last week to avoid civilian casualties in reasidential areas of the city and to make UN-brokered peace talks easier.


