Zarif: US Pushing For Internal Chaos In Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US move to impose sanctions on Iran’s civil aviation industry as a sign of Washington’s push to create chaos in Iran.

In a meeting with a group of Iranian journalist in Tehran on Monday, Zarif said the US must explain why its first anti-Iran sanctions have targeted the country’s passenger planes.

Washington’s main purpose is to incite chaos inside Iran, the minister deplored, describing it a result of the US government’s isolation in the international community.

He further pointed to the support that more than 180 countries have voiced for the Iran nuclear deal, saying only the US and a few allies are against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US, Israel and Saudi Arabia have been isolated in the international community and have spent millions of dollars to misrepresent the reality through media propaganda, Zarif added.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has underlined that any decision to keep the JCPOA running without the US should be conditional on “practical guarantees” from the Europeans.