ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

A Russian Aeroflot airplane

A Russian Aeroflot airplane

1 Business Opinion 

Russia Has Fewer Than Half As Many Airports As Papua New Guinea Does And Only One 60th As Many As US – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Russia is currently tying itself in knots about the names to give its airports and how to refit its only aircraft carrier (afterempire.info/2018/11/06/airports/), but what it really needs to do, Russian analyst Dmitry Milin says is to build more airports rather than come up with names for the existing one or spend money on rebuilding the Admiral Kuznetsov.

“Russia doesn’t need an aircraft carrier,” the analyst says. It doesn’t have a mission for such vessels and they in essence become “’a big target’” in the event of war. Moreover, Russia hasn’t built one for decades and doesn’t know how to build one now (newizv.ru/article/general/06-11-2018/dmitriy-milin-rossii-nuzhny-ne-avianostsy-a-aerodromy).

What Russia does need and can build, Milin continues, “are airfields. Many, hundreds more even. Airfields which can be used both for peaceful purposes and military ones.”

Given how enormous the country is and how underserviced it is by highways and rail lines, airports are a key way of linking the country together and providing the basic infrastructure for shifting investments and workers in peacetime and soldiers in the event of war. If Russia built more airports, it would boost its GDP.

Just how far is Russia behind other countries? The numbers tell the story: the US now has 13,513 airports; Brazil, 4093; Mexico, 1714; Papua New Guinea, 561, Venezuela, 444; and Iran, 319. Russia in contrast has 228, down from 1450 in 1991. It thus has today 60 times fewer airports than the US and fewer than half as many of these facilities as Papua New Guinea.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282