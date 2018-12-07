Iran Says Chabahar Completely Safe After Terror Attack

By Tasnim News Agency

Full security prevails in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar where a suicide car bomb attack killed and injured a number of people on Thursday morning, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said.

Speaking to Tasnim on Thursday, General Pakpour, who was at the scene of the attack, said calm and security has returned to Chabahar as the security forces have brought the situation under control.

He said an explosive-laden vehicle attacked the city’s police headquarters in the morning, killing and injuring a number of people.

“It was a blind terrorist attack that has had no achievement for the terrorists,” the commander stressed.

The general said a number of guards at the entrance of the police headquarters have been martyred and wounded.

He also dismissed reports that the police commander of Chabahar is among those killed in the attack, saying the suicide vehicle did not enter the premises of the headquarters.