Christian Bale Has Some Real Issues – OpEd

By William Donohue

“Thank you, Satan.” That’s what British-American actor Christian Bale said upon winning the Golden Globes award for best actor. His shot was aimed at former vice president Dick Cheney, whom he played in “Vice.”



The crowd loved it. Not surprisingly, the Church of Satan commended him for his remarks. Had Bale thanked Jesus, all of them would have been stunned. And disappointed.



Raised without any religion, Bale’s vision of Christianity was Hollywoodish from the get-go. “I always pictured Jesus as Neil Diamond when I was younger.”



When Bale played Moses in Ridley Scott’s “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” he once again showcased his intellectual prowess by calling Moses a “schizophrenic,” a “barbarian,” and a “terrorist.”



This guy has some real issues. In 2008, he was accused of assaulting his mother and his sister, the kind of thing even Satanists would be reluctant to applaud. It now becomes obvious why he was chosen to star in the 2000 movie, “American Psycho.” That was a natural for him. What’s next is anyone’s guess.