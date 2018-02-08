Russia Informed About Iran’s Response To US Possible Withdrawal From JCPOA

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei said the Islamic Republic has informed the Russian Federation about its response to possible withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking to the Russian-language RIA Novosti, Sanaei said Iran would definitely continue its cooperation with Russia, China and European countries to preserve the JCPOA.

However, if the measures taken by the US government lead to the breach of the deal, Iran has considered some scenarios to respond the measures, the diplomat noted.

He further emphasized that Tehran has informed Moscow about the possible scenarios, adding that Iran has always been grateful to its Russian partners for their “correct and fair” stance on the JCPOA.

Earlier in January, the US president waived a series of sanctions against Iran as required under the JCPOA but warned the European allies and the US Congress that it will be the last such waiver he signs if they fail to agree to radical changes to the nuclear deal.

With his announcement, Trump in effect began a four-month countdown until the US carries out its threat to withdraw from the JCPOA. The next sanctions waivers fall due on 12 May.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has made it clear that the JCPOA is a valid international document that would not be renegotiated at all.

Since the historic deal was signed in Vienna in July 2015, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed the Islamic Republic’s compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, but some other parties, especially the US, have failed to live up to their undertakings.