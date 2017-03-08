Mattis Meets With Israeli Defense Minister

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met Tuesday with Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman to discuss in detail the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

Davis said Mattis welcomed Lieberman to Washington for his first visit during his tenure.

Mattis also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge, said Davis, noting Lieberman shared his perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the region, following up on recent discussions between President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mattis and LIeberman reaffirmed their commitment to the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship and the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security now and in the future, Davis said.