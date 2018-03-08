Thursday, March 8, 2018
Georgia's flag. Photo by Frank Miller, Wikipedia Commons.

Georgia, Serbia Sign Visa-Free Agreement

(Civil.Ge) — Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic signed an agreement on visa free travel between the two countries, the Serbian Foreign Ministry reported on March 7.

According to the Serbian MFA, the two ministers spoke on how to intensify bilateral political relations, and reiterated their mutual support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We want to thank Georgia for its principled position when it comes to Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence,” Dacic told Janelidze.

The Serbian Minster also announced President Giorgi Margvelashvili’s and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s visits to Serbia this year, as well his return visit to Georgia.

In Belgrade, Foreign Minister Janelidze was also received by President Aleksandar Vucic, and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, with the sides stressing on both occasions that more work was needed for boosting economic cooperation between the two nations.

FM Janelidze, who is to conclude his two-day visit today, held a meeting with European Integration Minister Jadranka Joksimovic as well.

