Iran, Russia Discuss Policies To Counter Sanctions

By Tasnim News Agency

Diplomats from Iran and Russia discussed legal measures that the two countries could take to ward off unilateral sanctions imposed on Tehran and Moscow.

The first round of Iran-Russia consultations with the purpose of addressing the unilateral sanctions was held in Moscow between director of the legal and international department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Abbas Baqerpoor Ardekani, and his Russian counterpart Evgeniy Zagaynov.

In the meeting, the two diplomats talked about legal issued related to the sanctions and explored avenues for adopting joint stances on various international developments.

Baqerpoor and Zagaynov also stressed the need for closer interaction among developing countries, weighed plans to define and promote bilateral and multilateral legal cooperation in diverse fields, and discussed the legal approaches to countering the unilateral sanctions.

The two sides agreed to proceed with regular legal consultations between Iran and Russia and to hold the next round of talks in Tehran.

In November 2017, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei suggested in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran and Russia can use national currencies as a way to confront economic sanctions imposed by the US against Tehran and Moscow.

A year later, Putin’s special envoy Alexander Lavrentiev travelled to Tehran to express Moscow’s support for Iran in the face of a fresh wave of US sanctions.

Russia has strongly condemned a move by Washington to impose new sanctions on Tehran in 2018, stressing that Moscow will “do everything necessary to preserve and expand international trade and economic and financial cooperation” with Iran in the era of sanctions.

Iran and Russia, both faced with US sanctions, have devised plans to increase trade interaction and ease mercantile regulations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described Tehran and Moscow as “strategic partners”.