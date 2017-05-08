David Lynch. Photo by Thiago Piccoli, Wikipedia Commons.David Lynch. Photo by Thiago Piccoli, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

David Lynch Says He Won’t Make Another Movie

PanARMENIAN

By

David Lynch has indicated that he may not direct another movie again in the future, citing changes in the film industry, NME reports.

Lynch – known for his classic films Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead and The Elephant Man – recently spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald when he suggested that he has no plans to pursue any future feature film.

“Things changed a lot,” Lynch said. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.”

Asked whether he was saying he has already made his last movie, Lynch reportedly first hesitated but then replied: “Yes it is.”

Lynch’s last movie was 2006’s Inland Empire.

Meanwhile, his cult TV show Twin Peaks will return after 16 years for its third season in May. Its two-hour, two-episode premiere will air on May 21 at the same time on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

