Expat Turks Begin Voting For 24 June Presidential Elections

By Al Bawaba News

Turkish citizens living abroad on Thursday have begun casting their votes to participate in Turkey’s June 24 presidential and general elections in foreign missions and customs gates.

Germany, Austria, and France were the first to vote in Europe.

In Germany, which has Europe’s largest Turkish diaspora, 1.4 million eligible voters are eligible to cast their ballots at consulates and other elections centers across the country, until June 19.

On Thursday morning, crowds and long lines in front of Turkish consulates in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin suggested a high turnout.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

In Austria, voting began at the consulate generals in Vienna, Bregenz, and Salzburg, while expats in France are voting in consulate generals in Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Paris and Strasbourg.

