ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 8, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Combination of flags of Germany and Turkey. Photo by Immanuel Giel, Wikimedia Commons.

Combination of flags of Germany and Turkey. Photo by Immanuel Giel, Wikimedia Commons.
1 Social Issues World News 

Expat Turks Begin Voting For 24 June Presidential Elections

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Turkish citizens living abroad on Thursday have begun casting their votes to participate in Turkey’s June 24 presidential and general elections in foreign missions and customs gates.

Germany, Austria, and France were the first to vote in Europe.

In Germany, which has Europe’s largest Turkish diaspora, 1.4 million eligible voters are eligible to cast their ballots at consulates and other elections centers across the country, until June 19.

On Thursday morning, crowds and long lines in front of Turkish consulates in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin suggested a high turnout.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

In Austria, voting began at the consulate generals in Vienna, Bregenz, and Salzburg, while expats in France are voting in consulate generals in Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Paris and Strasbourg.
Original source


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE