Iran Says It Arrested Members Of ‘Various Terrorist Teams’

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s intelligence minister said his forces have arrested members of a number of terrorist teams in the country’s western and southwestern areas in recent days.

Mahmoud Alavi said on Thursday that the terrorist teams were detected and disbanded in timely operations by the intelligence forces.

A considerable amount of explosives and a large number of weapons were confiscated from them in the raids, he added, noting that further details will be made public later.

The minister also assured the Iranian nation that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of rallies on the International Quds Days, which will be held across the country on Friday.

Countrywide demonstrations marking the International Quds Day will be held in more than 900 cities of Iran tomorrow, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, with thousands of reporters scheduled to cover the event.