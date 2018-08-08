Spain’s PM Sánchez And Germany’s Merkel To Review Bilateral Agendas

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are to meet at the country estate of Marismillas, in the Doñana National Park, on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August, where the Spanish head of government is spending a few days of rest with his family.

According to Moncloa, Sánchez and Merkel will go over the main issues on the bilateral and European agenda, with a particular focus on migration, an issue on which they share a common approach.

They will also deal with the reform of economic and monetary union, in which the President of the Government wishes to highlight the need to take into account the social pillar and the directives on quality employment, Moncloa said in a statement.

Finally, both leaders will review the recent NATO summit and talk about European defence.

“It will be a weekend of work arranged by the head of the Spanish government, confirming the excellent relationship between the two leaders,” the statement added.