US Air Force Determining ‘Facts And Appropriate Process’ To Address Musk’s Pot Smoking

By RT

The US Air Force seems to be unsure how to react to SpaceX CEO’s marijuana smoking, and whether to review the security clearance of Elon Musk, whose company provides satellite launch services to the US government.

Following Musk’s pot smoking performance during a live podcast show with comedian Joe Rogan, reports have emerged that the Air Force was conducting an investigation into SpaceX CEO’s behavior. Despite the rumors, a formal probe has not yet been launched, an Air Force spokesperson told the Verge.

“It’s inaccurate that there is an investigation. We’ll need time to determine the facts and the appropriate process to handle the situation,” the spokesman said.

As a government contractor for the United States Air Force and NASA, SpaceX is subject to the Drug-Free Workplace Act, which requires firms that receive federal money to maintain a drug-free policy.

Back in April 2016, Musk’s company was awarded with its first national security launch – a nearly $83 million contract with the Air Force to launch a GPS III satellite. In 2017 SpaceX won a similar $96mn contract, and more recently in March 2018 was given an additional $290mn contract to launch three more satellites. In addition to the Air Force, the aerospace manufacturer also has contracts with NASA’s commercial cargo and crew programs.

While Musk himself claimed that he “almost never” smokes weed, because it decreases his “productivity,” the public exposure of the 47-year-old with a joint in his hand seems to have contributed to Tesla Motors’ massive stock plunge on Friday.