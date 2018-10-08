Saudi Official Dismisses Turkish Claims Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed In Istanbul Consulate

By Arab News

An official at Saudi Arabia’s Consulate General in Istanbul has strongly dismissed reports that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed within the consulate, state-news agency SPA reported.

The official strongly denounced the report by Reuters news agency, calling them “baseless allegations”, adding that he has doubts they came from Turkish officials “who are informed of the investigation or are authorized to comment on the issue.”

The official said that a security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations into the disappearance of Khashoggi.

The source said the relevant authorities in the Kingdom are diligently following up to uncover the complete facts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he was awaiting the results of an investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance and maintains positive expectations on about his fate.

“I am following the case and we will inform the world whatever the outcome,” he said.

“We hope to have results very quickly. I am waiting, with high hopes.”

The president said police were examining CCTV footage of entrances and exits at the consulate and Istanbul airport.

Erdogan described the missing man, who had lived in the US for the past year, as “a journalist and a friend,” and added: “God willing we will not be faced with a situation we do not desire.”