EU Reiterates Commitment To Iran Nuclear Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

The European Union announced on Tuesday that it will remain committed to Iran nuclear agreement as long as Tehran complies with the deal.

Speaking to reporters, Margaritis Schinas, the spokesman for the European Commission said there is already a deal that is called the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

“The European Union’s position is clear: we remain fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal as long as Iran implements as it is now confirmed 12 times by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the only (agency) competent to make such an assessment,” Schinas said.

The stance came a day after the US imposed the second phase of its unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.