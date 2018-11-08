ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Turkish government photo.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Turkish government photo.

1 World News 

EU’s Nod, Wink Approach To Turkey’s Membership In Europe Welcomed

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Turkey’s European Union membership accession process should continue, said the European Commission’s chief spokesman Wednesday.

“The collegial decision, the position of the college is that the accession negotiations [of Turkey] should be maintained,” Margaritis Schinas told a daily press briefing in Brussels.

Referring to a statement this week by Johannes Hahn, the EU commissioner for European neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations, saying the EU should pursue “a new direction” with Turkey in lieu of membership, Schinas said that the commission’s official position can be “expressed by the President [Jean-Claude] Juncker only.”

At the EU-Turkey summit meeting this March in Varna, Bulgaria, both Juncker and Donald Tusk, the European Council president, stressed the reform process and good-neighbor relations of Turkey.

“These are vital to keeping open the channels of communication with the EU and Turkey, and being able to stay on the course of this process,” Schinas said.

Original source


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282