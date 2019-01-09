Committee Appointed For Restructuring Of SriLankan Airlines

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a Committee headed by State Minister of Finance Eran Wickremaratne to obtain proposals aimed at restructuring SriLankan Airlines and make necessary recommendations to the President within two weeks.

This Committee has also been tasked to resolve existing issues in the airline. The President addressing the SriLankan Airlines senior management last Friday said that a Committee would be appointed to present recommendations on the restructuring of the National carrier.

Accordingly, any interested party will be able to forward their proposals and ideas on improving SriLankan Airlines service to the Committee which is to submit its recommendation to the President within two weeks. The SriLankan Airlines Board of Directors informed the President at this meeting last Friday that they have taken initial steps to make the service a profit making one.

The officials discussed with the President on the corruption that have allegedly taken place in the Airline for years, reasons for making losses and the present operations.Attention was focused on many agreements that the Sri Lankan Airline Service has arrived at, which are not profitable to the service.

President Maithripala Sirisena had a discussion with the members of the Committee after presenting them the appointment letters.