Lebanon: Judge Orders Death Penalty For Killer Of British Diplomat Rebecca Dykes

By Al Bawaba News

Mount Lebanon Judge Hanna Braidy Thursday called for the death penalty for the killer of British national Rebecca Dykes.

Dykes was found dead on Dec. 16 on a highway just outside Beirut. Lebanese national Tarek Houshieh was arrested shortly after Dykes’ body was identified.

The night before, Dykes left Demo, a bar in Gemmayzeh, shortly before midnight, according to a source who was in the bar at the time. She was then believed to have gotten into an SUV. That was the last time she was seen alive.

A graduate of the University of Manchester, Dykes spoke fluent Mandarin having worked as a teacher in China and Hong Kong for four years prior to joining the U.K. Foreign Office. After joining the U.K.’s Stabilization Unit, she went on to work for the Foreign Office and DFID in London on projects from Iraq to Libya before moving to Beirut in January 2017.

Braidy ordered the maximum sentence for Houshieh before sending the case to trial.

